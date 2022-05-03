Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Entergy were worth $18,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Entergy by 948.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,343,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,472 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Entergy by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,426,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,028,000 after acquiring an additional 718,857 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,576,000 after purchasing an additional 398,620 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 814,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,912,000 after purchasing an additional 368,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,316,000 after purchasing an additional 325,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.10%.

In other Entergy news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $283,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $511,022.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,575 shares of company stock worth $25,391,762. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.