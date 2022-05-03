Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,475 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of W. P. Carey worth $19,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,875,000 after purchasing an additional 203,575 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 11.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 212,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after buying an additional 22,495 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 365,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WPC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

