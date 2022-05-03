Raymond James & Associates Buys 16,188 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Catalent worth $18,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Catalent by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 20.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 15.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 2.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

Catalent stock opened at $90.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.85. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

