Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $19,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth $257,000.

BST opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $61.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 16,750 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.45 per share, for a total transaction of $778,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

