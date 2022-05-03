Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 254,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,223 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Amdocs were worth $19,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Amdocs by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,092,000 after purchasing an additional 60,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs stock opened at $79.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.42. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $84.39.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

