Raymond James & Associates Buys 8,181 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of International Paper worth $18,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,279 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 503.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 52,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of IP opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.