Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 85,012 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of CNA Financial worth $19,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 7.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

