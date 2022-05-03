Raymond James & Associates Buys 18,034 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,034 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SEI Investments were worth $19,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SEI Investments by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,033 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 343,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,906,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEIC opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEIC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

