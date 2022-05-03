Raymond James & Associates Purchases 469 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 292,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $19,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,811,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,097,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $256,944,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,632,000 after purchasing an additional 249,667 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,316,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,207,000 after buying an additional 202,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,321,000 after purchasing an additional 945,508 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.45.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.02.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile (Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.