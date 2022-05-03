Raymond James & Associates Has $19.10 Million Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,772 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.19% of Guardant Health worth $19,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

GH stock opened at $62.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.03.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

