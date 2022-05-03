Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,877 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.32% of Primerica worth $19,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRI. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,901,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,559 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Primerica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 628,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,622 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRI opened at $130.76 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.22 and a 1 year high of $179.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRI. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.29.

About Primerica (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.