Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,201 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.26% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $19,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

NYSE:HII opened at $212.33 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $228.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HII. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.