Raymond James & Associates Has $19.91 Million Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181,620 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Infosys were worth $19,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 26.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,599 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 12,785,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,746 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Infosys by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,671,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Infosys by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,597,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.