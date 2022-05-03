Raymond James & Associates Has $19.26 Million Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,129 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $19,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAFM. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 123.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.29.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $189.93 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.34 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.06.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 12.23%. Research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

