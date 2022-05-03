Raymond James & Associates Acquires 3,591 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cintas were worth $19,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Cintas by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Cintas by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $391.46 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $401.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.