Swiss National Bank Sells 900 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of ITT worth $19,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $3,095,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $2,176,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ITT by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

Shares of ITT opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

ITT Profile (Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

