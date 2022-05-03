Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,074,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Flex worth $19,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

