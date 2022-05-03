Swiss National Bank Sells 11,600 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,208,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of First Horizon worth $19,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 98.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

NYSE:FHN opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.14. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $24.24.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

About First Horizon (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.