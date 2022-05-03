Swiss National Bank Has $20.01 Million Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of TopBuild worth $20,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TopBuild by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 197,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,600,000 after buying an additional 31,441 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd increased its holdings in TopBuild by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 172,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $185.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.45. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $165.01 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.76 and a 200-day moving average of $232.89.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.50.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

