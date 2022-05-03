Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $20,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Tetra Tech by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 323,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,283,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $139.63 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTEK. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

