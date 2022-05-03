Swiss National Bank Has $20.35 Million Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.25% of Silicon Laboratories worth $20,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $140.94 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 8.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.35.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.41. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 266.91% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLAB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.91.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $61,300.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,459 shares of company stock worth $372,379 in the last 90 days. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

