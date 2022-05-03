Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044,540 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $22,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 194.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 191,932 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 126,832 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $5,385,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,185 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.32). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLF. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.99.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,263.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,755 shares of company stock worth $252,359. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.