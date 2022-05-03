GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of GameStop worth $21,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 275.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 14.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 8.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GameStop alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

In other GameStop news, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $92,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ryan Cohen bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,176,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GME opened at $119.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.18. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $344.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($2.70). GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Profile (Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.