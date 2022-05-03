Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Pan American Silver worth $20,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,759 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 631,255 shares during the last quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $9,988,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $422.17 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

About Pan American Silver (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.