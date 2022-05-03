Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Berry Global Group worth $21,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 203,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 125,525 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.65. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

