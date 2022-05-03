Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 831,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of APA worth $22,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 49,805 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of APA by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of APA by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,233,000 after buying an additional 1,413,779 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 148,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 15,423 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.39.

APA opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.12.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

