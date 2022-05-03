Swiss National Bank Sells 100 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Watsco worth $22,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.29.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $266.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.70 and a 200-day moving average of $292.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.85. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.50 and a 12 month high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.84%.

About Watsco (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.