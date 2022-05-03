Swiss National Bank Has $22.31 Million Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Deckers Outdoor worth $22,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK opened at $273.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.96. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $231.88 and a one year high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.27.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

