Profund Advisors LLC Buys 178 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 82.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.06. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.95 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

