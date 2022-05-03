Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $23,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,540 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $8,133,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $4,731,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

GFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.35.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -3.97%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

