Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,783 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,347,000 after acquiring an additional 252,210 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Corning by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,847,000 after acquiring an additional 88,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Corning by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,030,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $329,566,000 after acquiring an additional 90,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,111,000 after acquiring an additional 172,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Corning by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,901,000 after acquiring an additional 622,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,039 shares of company stock worth $1,090,340. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

