Profund Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,737,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,855,000 after acquiring an additional 283,831 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,646,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,856,000 after buying an additional 36,515 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in United Community Banks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,999,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,630,000 after buying an additional 264,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,809,000 after buying an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 7.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,429,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after buying an additional 96,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

UCBI stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.04. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 11.93%. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

About United Community Banks (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

