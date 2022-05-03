Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,848,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.10% of Sirius XM worth $24,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.24.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.70%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Sirius XM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

