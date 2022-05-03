Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Holdings Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $24,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

REXR stock opened at $76.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 143.18%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on REXR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

