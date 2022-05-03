CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of CubeSmart worth $25,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUBE. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 219,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 371,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,145,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 247,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of CUBE opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.49. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.81%.

CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.