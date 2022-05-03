Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 435,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $26,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 53.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

NYSE:RBA opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.15. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $359.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

