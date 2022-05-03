Swiss National Bank Sells 13,800 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $25,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,326,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,415,000 after buying an additional 14,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,712,000 after buying an additional 118,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica stock opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.75 and its 200-day moving average is $90.10.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMA. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Comerica in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.95.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

