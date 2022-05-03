Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $24,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,395.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL opened at $77.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $73.31 and a one year high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.16. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

