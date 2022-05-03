CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,715 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UiPath were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 19.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.25. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. UiPath had a negative net margin of 58.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,835,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,521 shares of company stock worth $5,729,067.

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $52.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.35.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

