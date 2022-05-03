Swiss National Bank Acquires 7,800 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $24,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Synaptics from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.43.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $156.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.22. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $114.05 and a twelve month high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

