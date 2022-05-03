Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,455,000. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in Universal Health Services by 87.1% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $200,637,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,310,000 after purchasing an additional 307,066 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,489,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $482,890,000 after purchasing an additional 300,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2,683.8% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 150,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 144,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

UHS stock opened at $122.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.66. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.54.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

