CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 2,399 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 16.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DraftKings by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 12.4% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $64.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

