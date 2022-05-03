CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 938 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in WestRock were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in WestRock by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,124,000 after purchasing an additional 287,853 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in WestRock by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,157,000 after buying an additional 896,281 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in WestRock by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,036,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,141,000 after buying an additional 33,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in WestRock by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,107,000 after buying an additional 38,371 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WRK opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.49. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

