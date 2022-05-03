Swiss National Bank Sells 1,900 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Ciena worth $26,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 530.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

NYSE CIEN opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $204,196.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,204,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,796 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

