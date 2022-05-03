ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,757,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160,240 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of ICL Group worth $26,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,075,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in ICL Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 160,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in ICL Group by 92.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

ICL opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21. ICL Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICL Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

