CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 859 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 156.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 57,486 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 63.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 87,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

NYSE NRG opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.37.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

