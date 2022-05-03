Swiss National Bank Sells 2,800 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Service Co. International worth $26,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 116.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,107,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,297,000 after buying an additional 1,122,616 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,444,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 133.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,656,000 after acquiring an additional 224,228 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Service Co. International stock opened at $64.93 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.19%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

