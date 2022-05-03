CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 581 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $52,867,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,684,369,000 after acquiring an additional 224,569 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,800,388,000 after purchasing an additional 200,967 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 523,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,882,000 after purchasing an additional 195,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 834.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,847,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $139.05 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.12 and a 200-day moving average of $165.56.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.16). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.76.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.