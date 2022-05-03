CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 537 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,980 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $213,938.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZION. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average is $65.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.76%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.