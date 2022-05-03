State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.11 Million Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 602,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,456,000 after buying an additional 149,475 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,957,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARES. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.03. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.61%.

In other news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 54,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $4,296,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,095 shares of company stock worth $12,404,537. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.